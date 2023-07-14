LA Times Today: Beachgoers face an unexpected peril: aggressive, biting sea lions. Here’s what you can do
More than 1,000 sea mammals have gotten sick or died in the last month because of toxic algae bloom. Several Orange County beaches were closed in June after sick sea lions acted aggressively toward humans.
L.A. Times reporter Summer Lin wrote about what’s happening to marine life and how you can help.
