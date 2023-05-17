LA Times Today: California created the nation’s only pension for aging boxers. But it’s failing many of them

The California Professional Boxers’ Pension Fund is the nation’s only state-administered retirement plan of its kind. It was designed to provide financial support to former boxers who fought at least 75 rounds.



One-time featherweight champ, Hector Lizarraga, plans to use his pension to transform his backyard into a boxing training center that he says will serve his community.



And though Hector’s plan to use his pension to fund a training center is not in dispute, there are critics of the program who say other retired boxers, many injured in the sport, aren’t being notifying of the program or getting money they qualify for and, in some cases, desperately need.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Melody Gutierrez joined Lisa McRee from Sacramento with more.