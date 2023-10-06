LA Times Today: Time to panic? The home insurance market in California is collapsing because of climate change (Column)
California insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara struck a deal with home insurers encouraging them to provide new coverage across the state. This summer, insurers pulled out of the state, saying they can no longer provide coverage to areas at high risk for wildfires.
L.A. Times columnist Anita Chabria explained what the deal means for California’s home insurance market and the price consumers will pay.
