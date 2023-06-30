LA Times Today: The truth about California’s homelessness crisis
A new study out of the University of California San Francisco found nearly half of the state’s unhoused population are over the age of 50.
The new research is the largest and most comprehensive investigation of California’s homeless population in decades.
L.A. Times columnist Anita Chabria wrote about what we’ve learned.
