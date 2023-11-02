LA Times Today: For Californians whose relatives were kidnapped in Israel, the uncertainty is ‘an unimaginable nightmare’
For relatives of victims impacted by Hamas’ deadly October 7 attack on Israel, the term “missing” either means kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip or that bodies are just unrecognizable.
L.A. Times writer Brittny Mejia spoke with Californians who have not only learned of the devastating death of relatives in Israel but are still waiting to learn the fate of many more.
