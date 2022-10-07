LA Times Today: How the pandemic saved one of California’s smallest public schools

During the pandemic, school enrollment dropped significantly as students struggled with online learning. In the L.A. Unified School District, almost half the students were persistently absent last year.



But for one California school, the pandemic had just the opposite effect.



L.A. Times Hailey Branson-Potts has written about a small town school that was actually saved by the pandemic.