LA Times Today: Is ‘California sober’ a real thing or an excuse to keep getting high?

“California sober” is a controversial method of addiction recovery that celebrities like Demi Lovato and the late Aaron Carter have used.



L.A. Times columnist Robin Abcarian spoke to experts about whether being “California sober,” which allows for marijuana use, is an effective road to recovery.