LA Times Today: Is gold hidden under a California peak? This treasure map says so
“The Americana Treasure Map” marks the location for a secret bounty of gold buried beneath black sand in the desert of San Bernardino County.
Since its publication in 1952, no one has laid claim to the loot which some estimate could be worth $1 trillion.
L.A. Times reporter Daniel Miller went out on a hunt of his own to see if there is any truth to the legend.
