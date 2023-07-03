LA Times Today: 4 in 10 California residents are considering packing up and leaving, new poll finds
California has always been seen as a place full of promise and opportunity. But as wages fail to keep up with the rising cost of living, is the golden state losing some of its luster? A new poll revealed that four in 10 Californians are considering packing their bags and heading for the exit.
L.A. Times politics reporter Ben Oreskes dove into the polling data and joined Lisa McRee with the story.
