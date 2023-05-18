LA Times Today: Chan the Birdman free flies macaws to help L.A. love birds

If you’re a regular at Runyon Canyon or Griffith Park, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Chan Quach and his flock of rainbow-colored macaws soaring in the open air.



Quach is a professional bird behaviorist focused on treating and preventing problematic behaviors by pet birds. He also trains owners on how to let their birds fly outside in safe areas and return to them, a practice known as free flying.