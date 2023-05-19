LA Times Today: Most California colleges don’t offer rape kits on campus. Students demand better access
13% of college students are victims of sexual assault — and yet college students are less likely to report these crimes to law enforcement.
Advocates say colleges and universities should be doing more to provide care to victims, including post-assault medical exams.
L.A. Times staff writer Mackenzie Mays wrote about how California students are lobbying politicians and pushing university administrators to provide on campus treatment for survivors.
