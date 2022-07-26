LA Times Today: A computer model predicts who will become homeless in L.A.

As rents increase across the Southland, so does housing insecurity.



For those living paycheck to paycheck, a financial setback can quickly force someone from their living room to a freeway underpass.



L.A. Times public health reporter Emily Alpert Reyes explained how an innovative county program is predicting who is at risk of becoming homeless and the people preventing that from happening.