LA Times Today: For historic Black community, Crenshaw/LAX Line is ‘a blessing and a curse’

There’s a new train line open in Los Angeles. The Crenshaw/LAX line, also known as the K line, is up and running. But not everyone is happy about the expansion which runs through the historic South L.A. community.



L.A. Times Rachel Uranga joined L.A. Times Today to tell us why the line is seen as both a blessing and a curse.