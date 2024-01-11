LA Times Today: Cruising is back. A new law has made lowriders legit
The low rider community is celebrating after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law legalizing cruising in California, which was banned back in 1988.
L.A. Times reporter Salvador Hernandez explained this new legislative shift and what it means for that community.
