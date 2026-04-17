D4vd arrested in the slaying of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who was found decomposing in the singer’s Tesla

Here is a timeline of the case:

Aug. 27: L.A. parking officials ticket a Tesla in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood that some residents worried had been abandoned.

Sept. 8: A girl’s severely decomposed body was found in the Tesla registered to D4vd at Hollywood Tow on Sept. 8 after it was impounded. Someone noticed a foul odor coming from the vehicle and detectives arrived at the tow yard to investigate.

Sept. 18: Detectives served a search warrant at D4vd’s home in an upscale neighborhood on Doheny Drive, north of Sunset Boulevard. Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case but not authorized to speak publicly said the detective received various items, including electronics and computers. Police say singer is cooperating.

Sept. 21: A memorial held in the Lake Elsinore neighborhood of the victim, 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Feb. 12: A key grand jury witness was dragged back to L.A. from Montana to testify. A swarm of police officers apprehended the witness at his mother’s residence in Helena, Mont., after he failed to appear as a witness in a Los Angeles County criminal proceeding. L.A. County jail issued the warrant, officials said.

Feb. 23: Documents show D4vd is the “target” of a Los Angeles County criminal jury investigation into Hernandez’s death. The records also reveal that her “arms and legs had been severed from the body.”

April 16: Singer D4vd was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Hernandez’s death.