D4vd arrested in the slaying of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who was found decomposing in the singer’s Tesla

Here is a timeline of the case:
Aug. 27: L.A. parking officials ticket a Tesla in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood that some residents worried had been abandoned.
Sept. 8: A girl’s severely decomposed body was found in the Tesla registered to D4vd at Hollywood Tow on Sept. 8 after it was impounded. Someone noticed a foul odor coming from the vehicle and detectives arrived at the tow yard to investigate.
Sept. 18: Detectives served a search warrant at D4vd’s home in an upscale neighborhood on Doheny Drive, north of Sunset Boulevard. Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case but not authorized to speak publicly said the detective received various items, including electronics and computers. Police say singer is cooperating.
Sept. 21: A memorial held in the Lake Elsinore neighborhood of the victim, 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
Feb. 12: A key grand jury witness was dragged back to L.A. from Montana to testify. A swarm of police officers apprehended the witness at his mother’s residence in Helena, Mont., after he failed to appear as a witness in a Los Angeles County criminal proceeding. L.A. County jail issued the warrant, officials said.
Feb. 23: Documents show D4vd is the “target” of a Los Angeles County criminal jury investigation into Hernandez’s death. The records also reveal that her “arms and legs had been severed from the body.”
April 16: Singer D4vd was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Hernandez’s death.
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D4vd arrested in slaying of young girl found decomposing in Tesla
Singer D4vd was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder in connection with the case of a missing teenage girl whose decomposing body was discovered inside his Tesla in Hollywood.
David Anthony Burke, 21, was taken into custody shortly after 4:30 p.m. in Hollywood, said Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Scot Williams. It is not clear what specific evidence led authorities to arrest Burke.
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Timeline of the D4vd case
Here is a timeline of the case:
Aug. 27: L.A. parking officials first ticket a Tesla in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood that some residents worried had been abandoned.
Sept. 8: A girl’s severely decomposed body was found in the Tesla registered to D4vd at Hollywood Tow after it was impounded. Someone noticed a foul odor coming from the vehicle and detectives arrived at the tow yard to investigate.
Sept. 18: Detectives served a search warrant at D4vd’s home in an upscale neighborhood on Doheny Drive, north of Sunset Boulevard. Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case but not authorized to speak publicly said the detective received various items, including electronics and computers. Police say the singer is cooperating.
Sept. 21: A memorial held in the Lake Elsinore neighborhood of the victim, Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
Feb. 12: A key grand jury witness was dragged back to L.A. from Montana to testify. A swarm of police officers apprehended the witness at his mother’s residence in Helena, Mont., after he failed to appear in a Los Angeles County criminal proceeding. L.A. County jail issued the warrant, officials said.
Feb. 23: Documents show D4vd is the “target” of a Los Angeles County criminal jury investigation into Hernandez’s death. The records also reveal that her “arms and legs had been severed from the body.”
April 16: Singer D4vd was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection Hernandez’s death.
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Inside the horrifying crime scene that led D4vd homicide probe
In September, a Telsa registered to D4vd was towed from a street near the singer’s upscale Hollywood home.
The severely decomposed body of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in the vehicle at Hollywood Tow after it was impounded.
Someone noticed a foul odor coming from the vehicle and detectives arrived at the tow yard to investigate.
In February, court documents offered more graphic details.
The documents revealed that, when Los Angeles police opened up the Tesla storage compartment, they found “a black cadaver bag covered with insects and a strong odor of decay” inside. Investigators had been granted a search warrant to look in the vehicle Sept. 8 after a tow yard worker noticed a rotting smell emanating from the vehicle.
According to the document, detectives partially unzipped the bag and found “a decomposed head and torso.”
Criminologists and medical examiners then processed the body.
“Upon removing the cadaver bag from the front storage compartment, it was discovered the arms and legs had been severed from the body,” the subpoenas noted. “A second black bag was discovered underneath the cadaver bag. Upon opening the second bag, the dismembered body parts were discovered.”
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What do we know about D4vd?
He was an up-and-coming singer who is now at the center of the investigation into the death of a teenage girl.
David Anthony Burke, whose stage name is D4vd, is a Billboard-charting artist.
Burke was raised in Houston and has collaborated with musicians Kali Uchis, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, Laufey and 21 Savage. He also created an anthem for the game “Fortnite.”
Burke has been on a national tour promoting his debut album, “Withered,” since early August. He performed in Boston, Montreal and Toronto in late August and in early September had stops in Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis. The U.S. leg of the tour is slated to end in Los Angeles in September. The national tour promoter Goldenvoice has not responded to requests for comment and the tour is set to resume in Europe in October.
The Withered world tour includes themes of death and remembrance. Fans entering Burke’s show are greeted by a casket and guest book, where they can pay condolences to a character Burke sometimes reprises in his performances and music videos. Part of that character’s uniform includes a shirt covered in bloody handprints and a blindfold.
“Withered” was released on Darkroom and Interscope Records in April. The album charted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and has more than 521 million streams on Spotify.
In September, the decomposing body of a girl was found in an abandoned Tesla registered to singer D4vd.
He has not been charged with a crime. Early in the investigation, police said he was cooperating with detectives.
In February, The Times reported D4vd is the “target” of a Los Angeles County criminal jury investigation into the death of the girl, Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
According to a grand jury subpoena seeking to have Burke’s father, mother and brother testify in L.A., the musician is described as “Target David Burke,” who may have committed a criminal offense in California, “to wit: One count of Murder.”
The document was part of a legal challenge to the subpoenas filed by the singer’s family in Texas. The newly unsealed documents reveal that, when Los Angeles police opened up the Tesla trunk, they found “a black cadaver bag covered with insects and a strong odor of decay” inside. Investigators had been granted a search warrant to look in the vehicle Sept. 8 after a tow yard worker noticed a rotting smell emanating from the vehicle.
According to the document, detectives partially unzipped the bag and found “a decomposed head and torso.”
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What do we know about Celeste Rivas Hernandez?
Celeste Rivas Hernandez lived in the sleepy suburb of Lake Elisnore but had connections to Hollywood, the music scene and singer D4vd.
Last September, the Los Angeles Police Department announced her decomposing body had been found inside the trunk of a Tesla owned by singer D4vd. The vehicle was found parked on a street in an upscale Hollywood Hills neighborhood where D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was renting a home.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said Celeste was declared dead on Sept. 8, one day after her birthday. But authorities believe she had been dead for weeks before she was discovered and likely did not see her 15th birthday.
How Celeste met Burke remains unclear. Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say they met online. Burke gained an online following by posting “Fortnite” clips to YouTube and pivoted to making his own music. He was signed to a record label by 2022.
Celeste grew up in Lake Elsinore, a first-generation daughter of immigrant parents from El Salvador, and attended Lakeland Village School.
People in Lake Elsinore said she was a typical teenager.
She visited the corner store almost every day with her friends, wearing a backpack and her usual long, curly black hair. She got candy, soda and Takis. She was a familiar face to neighbors and local business owners.
But she had run away from home several times, and that sparked worries from friends and family.
There was an emotional memorial in her honor near her home in September.
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D4vd is ‘target’ of grand jury murder probe into dismembered teen found in his Tesla
D4vd is the “target” of a Los Angeles County criminal jury investigation into the death of a teenage girl. The singer’s star was on the rise, with a global tour in his future, before the discovery of the girl’s remains in the front trunk of his Tesla.
The singer, whose real name is David Burke, has been the subject of the probe since November, months after the dismembered body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in the car after it was towed off a street in Hollywood.
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D4vd’s family members are fighting grand jury subpoenas in the case of a dead teen found in the singer’s car
The father, mother and brother of the singer known as D4vd are fighting Los Angeles County grand jury subpoenas related to the investigation into the death of a teenage girl discovered in the trunk of his Tesla, arguing their due process rights are being violated, court records in Texas indicate.
The 1st District Court of Appeals in Texas on Monday denied all three habeas corpus petitions to overturn a lower court ruling that required the family members, who live in Texas, to comply with subpoenas to testify in California. The appeals panel could take the matter up for another hearing on Feb. 24, according to the ruling.
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D4vd’s songs had a dark side. With teen’s death, his rise to stardom is on hold
One of David Anthony Burke’s first songs was called “Romantic Homicide.”
The teenager was just starting to use a phone app called BandLab to write music for the gaming videos he posted online.
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Before she was found dead in D4vd’s Tesla, Celeste Rivas’ mysterious disappearances distressed family
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — Celeste Rivas Hernandez was just one of the kids in her neighborhood in Lake Elsinore, an Inland Empire community that for generations has drawn young families looking for a piece of suburbia far from the high prices and drama of the big city.
She visited the corner store almost every day with her friends, wearing a backpack and her usual long, curly black hair. She got candy, soda and Takis. She was a familiar face to neighbors and local business owners.
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‘She deserves justice’: Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s hometown mourns ‘sweet child’ found dead in singer’s car
LAKE ELSINORE — More than 75 miles from the tony Hollywood Hills neighborhood where teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s decomposing body was found in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to the singer D4vd sits the modest Inland Empire community of Lake Elsinore, where she lived with her family.
Residents and acquaintances of the teenager there are following the case with a mixture of heartbreak, shock and anger as details emerge that she knew the multiplatinum singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.
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Celeste Rivas went missing a year ago. Her decomposing body was found in singer D4vd’s Tesla
The mystery deepened this week surrounding the case of a girl whose decomposing body was found in an abandoned Tesla registered to singer D4vd.
The discovery made national headlines earlier this month. On Wednesday, authorities identified the girl as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, an Inland Empire resident who was reported missing in April 2024.