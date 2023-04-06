LA Times Today: Scientists uncover startling concentrations of pure DDT along seafloor off L.A. coast

For two years the L.A. Times has been reporting on the dumping of the toxic chemical DDT off the coast of Southern California. Now, scientists have uncovered startling concentrations of that DDT on the seafloor.



L.A. Times reporter Rosanna Xia has been breaking news on this story.