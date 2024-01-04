LA Times Today: UCLA has a new disability studies major — the first of its kind at any public university in California
California was at the forefront of the nascent disability rights movement in the 1970s. Cal State and UC campuses were early incubators of disability studies courses but lacked degree programs in the field for years.
L.A. Times staff writer Sonja Sharp explained why that’s now changing.
