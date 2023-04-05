LA Times Today: Before Dodger Stadium, L.A. played ball downtown, out of town and Catalina Island

More than 52,000 people filled Dodger Stadium for last week’s opening day win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.



The stadium at Chavez Ravine first opened in 1962.



But as Patt Morrison shows us, L.A. has a long, colorful history of baseball teams playing on diamonds all across the Southland.



Here’s what Patt says.