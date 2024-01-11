LA Times Today: Which cities are taking charge as California shifts to electric buses?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Four school districts across California were selected to receive federal grants from the EPA to purchase $88 million worth of electric school buses.
As for public transportation, California is working on transitioning its bus fleets to all-electric vehicles in the next 15 years. While some areas are already converting their fleets, others are lagging behind.
L.A. Times environmental reporter Tony Briscoe joined Lisa McRee with more on which cities have made the transition, and why rural areas are struggling to keep up.
As for public transportation, California is working on transitioning its bus fleets to all-electric vehicles in the next 15 years. While some areas are already converting their fleets, others are lagging behind.
L.A. Times environmental reporter Tony Briscoe joined Lisa McRee with more on which cities have made the transition, and why rural areas are struggling to keep up.