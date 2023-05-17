LA Times Today: Half a million people have left California over the last few years. But where is everyone going?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

California’s population has dropped by half a million people over the last few years. But where is everyone going? Many Americans have moved away from big cities and settled in new places across the country.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked into the most popular places for Americans to relocate.



Here’s what Patt says.