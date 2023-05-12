LA Times Today: At the LAFD, pay for sex on duty, batter a cop, lie on medical records — and keep your job

Sex with a prostitute on the job, theft, assault — these are just a few of the serious cases of misconduct that have come to light at the Los Angeles Fire Department. The details of each case were uncovered by an L.A. Times investigation. And yet few L.A. firefighters are ever fired, even after committing crimes.



Times investigative reporter Paul Pringle wrote about the firefighters responsible for misconduct but kept their jobs anyway.