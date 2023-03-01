LA Times Today: What it’s like for firefighters rescuing stranded Californians in recent storms

The extremes in California’s weather, from summer wildfires to the deluge of winter storms, keep firefighters and rescue teams busy year round.



In Ventura County over the weekend, a driver was trapped inside a Jeep with flood waters rising fast. In a video of the incident, a firefighter is lowered from a helicopter and then lifts the driver to safety.



A state of emergency has been declared in San Bernardino County, where heavy snow has trapped people inside their homes — making rescues even more difficult for first responders.



The winter storms pummeling California could cost the state more than $1 billion in damages, with hundreds of mudslides and flooding tearing through communities, killing at least 22 people.



But thanks to the heroic efforts of firefighters and first responders, many more lives were spared.



L.A. Times reporter Brittny Mejia wrote about some of the other harrowing rescues that have been made this wicked winter season.