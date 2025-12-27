The year in photos for 2025

Jan. 8: Steve Salinas shields himself from intense heat as he hoses down a neighbor’s rooftop on Sinaloa Avenue as the Eaton fire continues to grow. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

This year began with fires that soon redefined communities, resilience and rebuilding for Los Angeles. L.A. Times photographers and reporters were there to witness and document the flames, the aftermath and the first homes to be rebuilt. By June, downtown became consumed with a new flame as ICE, the National Guard and other federal agents began sweeping through neighborhoods, and communities responded.

From the summer of protests to a world baseball championship repeat in the fall, the news keeps happening in front of our eyes. And the staff of the L.A. Times is there as your local news reporters, finding the decisive moments and the compelling compositions to record the world around us.