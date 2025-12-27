Advertisement
The year in photos for 2025

Altadena, CA, Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025 - Steve Salinas shields from intense heat as he hoses down a neighbors rooftop on Sinaloa Ave. as the Eaton Fire continues to grow. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 8: Steve Salinas shields himself from intense heat as he hoses down a neighbor’s rooftop on Sinaloa Avenue as the Eaton fire continues to grow.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

By Times Photography Staff

This year began with fires that soon redefined communities, resilience and rebuilding for Los Angeles. L.A. Times photographers and reporters were there to witness and document the flames, the aftermath and the first homes to be rebuilt. By June, downtown became consumed with a new flame as ICE, the National Guard and other federal agents began sweeping through neighborhoods, and communities responded.

From the summer of protests to a world baseball championship repeat in the fall, the news keeps happening in front of our eyes. And the staff of the L.A. Times is there as your local news reporters, finding the decisive moments and the compelling compositions to record the world around us.

Firefighters battle a house fire off Bollinger Drive in Pacific Palisades

Jan. 7: Firefighters battle a house fire off Bollinger Drive in Pacific Palisades after the Palisades fire quickly consumed more than 200 acres of vegetation as the flames were pushed by gusting Santa Ana winds.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The sun seen through the silhouette of a stairway is all that's left of a house that burned down.

Jan. 9: A stairway is all that’s left of a house that burned down in the Palisades fire on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

A crowd with different flags walks past a mural of a woman's serious face

Feb. 3: Thousands march in downtown Los Angeles to protest President Trump’s immigration policies.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Barbara Short views what's left of two of her rental homes that were destroyed by the Eaton fire in Altadena

Feb. 4: Barbara Short views what’s left of two of her rental homes that were destroyed by the Eaton fire in Altadena. Jessica Miller, her mother, Short and five other families were impacted by the fires and all lived in the properties that Short owned.   (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

14A woman in a gown walks down red carpeted stairs next to a big statue of an Oscar.

March 2: Julianne Hough walks down stairs while roaming the red carpet at the 97th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.   (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

A wholesale produce market

April 9: Scenes from the wholesale produce market downtown.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Close-up of feet in shoes on a wheelchair with a small black cross hanging above them

April 22: Father Cesar Galan, a hospital chaplain at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, makes his rounds visiting and praying for patients. Father Cesar’s transformation from gang member to priest began after a 2001 shooting in Artesia that paralyzed him and killed his brother Hector. Both were taken to St. Francis for treatment. Hector died there. Father Cesar, who now uses a wheelchair, broke ties with the gang and eventually entered the seminary. He was ordained and asked to be assigned to the hospital as a chaplain.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

May 23: As part of her daily routine, Deysi Vargas covers up her daughter’s intravenous attachments with a piece of plastic sheet and tape before her morning shower and school. This is to prevent any infections. Four-year-old S.G.V. has short bowel syndrome. Her family’s humanitarian parole was revoked by the Trump administration. Doctors say the child could die within days without treatment.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

A woman with a bag of red carnations drops one on a grave in a line of headstones with small U.S. flags in the ground

May 26: Natasha Croxall drops 800 carnations in front of headstones after the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles. Croxall lays flowers every year.   (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)

DHS police stand guard at the Metropolitan Detention Center in riot gear with shields

June 6: Department of Homeland Security police stand guard at the Metropolitan Detention Center as protesters gather in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Immigrants rights activists holding signs, sunflowers and flags near buildings protest immigration sweeps in Los Angeles.

June 6: More than 300 immigrants rights activists protest multiple immigration sweeps across Los Angeles by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in front of the federal building in downtown Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California National Guard stands guard holding shields

June 8: California National Guard stands guard as protesters clash with law enforcement in downtown Los Angeles at the Metropolitan Detention Center because of immigration raids.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Protesters carry USA and Mexico flags

June 7: Protesters carry USA and Mexico flags during a standoff with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, who began shooting projectiles to keep demonstrators from advancing after ICE raids at a nearby Home Depot and the Garment District brought out resistance from residents in Compton.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Many people assist a protester bleeding from their face.

June 8:- A protester is hurt near the 101 Freeway during clashes with law enforcement in downtown Los Angeles over the immigration raids in L.A.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

People look out of a window of a bus with Los Angeles on the side.

June 11: LAPD kettle and arrest demonstrators near Grand Park in downtown L.A. as protesters continue to clash with law enforcement over immigration raids in L.A.   (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Protesters carry a large replica of the U.S. Constitution as thousands of people participate in a "No Kings" demonstration.

June 14: Protesters carry a large replica of the U.S. Constitution as thousands of people participate in a “No Kings” demonstration in downtown Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A person holds onto another person holding a flag on the street

June 14: Protesters clash against law enforcement at the “No Kings” Day demonstration in downtown Los Angeles.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Anti-ICE protesters are dispersed with tear gas on North Main Street during the "No Kings Day" rally

June 14: Anti-ICE protesters are dispersed with tear gas on North Main Street during the “No Kings Day” rally in downtown Los Angeles.  (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)

A woman in a dress that has the design of the Mexican flag whole holding a Mexican flag on steps outside City Hall.

July 4: Nancy Gonzalez poses in an outfit showing her Mexican heritage as thousands of Angelenos peacefully march and protest Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tactics that are affecting their communities at a rally at City Hallin Los Angeles.  (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)

A protester confronts a line of federal agents on a road next to a field with rows of plants.

July 10: A protester confronts federal agents on Laguna Road in Camarillo, Calif.   (Julie Leopo/Julie Leopo / For The Times)

People in front of an open casket with a body in it.

July 21: Family, friends and community members attend the public vigil in Oxnard of Jaime Alanis Garcia, who died during an immigration raid at Glass House Farms in Camarillo.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

A man holding a bouquet of flowers embraces a woman.

Aug. 2: Jose Antonio Rodriguez, 44, of Corona, right, embraces his mother, Juana Contreras Sanchez, after 24 years apart at Federacion de Clubes Zacatecanos del Sur de California.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 17: Milagro, 7, falls asleep after carefully placing her stuffed animal collection onto the air mattress she shares with her brother in their new apartment in Texcoco, Mexico.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

A man performs a wheelie on a motorbike while leaning back to touch the ground as a Mexican flag flutters behind him

Sept. 1: A demonstrator performs a wheelie riding by a sit-in protest advocating for immigrant rights outside L.A. City Hall.  (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)

Palisades High School varsity football players burst through their school banner before game against Granada Hills Charter

Sept. 5: Palisades High School varsity football players burst through their school banner before their game against Granada Hills Charter at Corsair Field in Santa Monica.  (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)

A skateboarder crests the edge of a bowl in Venice Beach Skatepark

Sept. 7: Yurin Fuji from Chigasaki City, Japan, enjoys a sunny afternoon at the Venice Beach Skatepark.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Reporter Britttney Mejia joins farmworkers picking melons.

Sept. 16: Reporter Britttney Mejia joins farmworkers picking melons.   (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani holds the World Series trophy with teammates around him on a baseball field.

Nov. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani holds the World Series trophy with teammates after defeating the Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Roger Centre in Toronto.   (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

A man washes a car window at a car wash

Nov. 11: Manager Rocky washes a car at the Westchester Hand Wash in Westchester The car wash has been targeted by ICE three times this year. Owner Mehmet Aydogan, who bought the car wash two years ago because he thought it was a safe business, says he is barely meeting rent and loan payments after losing 11 workers to deportation. Many other workers decided to look for a new job because the car wash felt too risky.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Trade Tech College power line students participate in a pole climbing exercise during a certification class.

Nov. 18: Los Angeles Trade Tech College power line students participate in a pole climbing exercise during a certification class to become electrical lineman against a backdrop of rain clouds at LATTC in downtown Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

People walk along Santa Rosa Avenue during the Winter Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony at Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena.

Dec. 6: People walk along Santa Rosa Avenue during the Winter Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony at Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena.  (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

Silhouettes of people against a white van at night outside a house.

Dec. 14: Media near the home of the late director Rob Reiner in Brentwood.   (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

