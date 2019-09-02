11 Images
California boat fire: Dozens missing near Santa Cruz Island
Mike Kohl waits at the gate of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Oxnard for news of his brother James Kohl, 58, a cook on the dive boat that caught fire and sank. At least 34 people are missing after the boat fire off Santa Cruz Island. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
One of the rescued crew members of the dive boat is brought back to the U.S. Coast Guard headquarters at Channel Islands Harbor on Monday in Oxnard. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
A crew member from Grape Escape, the good Samaritan boat that helped in rescues from the dive boat, gets a hand from a Coast Guard member. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Family members of those aboard the dive boat arrive in Oxnard. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester addresses the media on the tragic boat fire during a news conference Monday morning at the Coast Guard station in Oxnard. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters arrive back at the U.S. Coast Guard Station after battling the fire that gutted a dive boat off Santa Cruz Island. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
A victim from a dive boat that caught fire off the Ventura County coast early Monday morning is transported to an ambulance in Oxnard. (OnScene.TV)
Conception, the boat that caught fire off Ventura County. (Truth Aquatics)
The diving boat Conception burns off the coast of Santa Cruz Island. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
Firefighters battle a blaze on a dive boat near Santa Cruz Island off the Ventura County coast in Southern California. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
A diving boat fire near Santa Cruz Island off the Ventura County coast. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
