Feinstein Obit gallery
Dianne Feinstein survived two assassination attempts and a mayoral recall to become the most popular politician in California for years running.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., attends the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominee to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, and Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, nominee to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit, testified on the first panel.(Tom Williams/Pool via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Acting Mayor Dianne Feinstein with Police Chief Charles Gain at left, addresses the more than 25,000 people jammed around San Francisco’s City Hall, Nov. 28, 1978 as city residents staged a spontaneous memorial service for slain officials Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. Man at right is not identified. (AP Photo) (Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2013, to introduce legislation on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition feeding devices. Congressional Democrats are reintroducing legislation to ban assault weapons but the measure faces long odds even after last month’s mass school shooting in Newtown, Conn. The measure being unveiled Thursday is authored by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who wrote the original assault weapons ban. That law expired in 2004 when Congress refused to renew it under pressure from the National Rifle Association. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein speaks at New Democrat Coalition, July 19, 1984. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
American politician Dianne Feinstein, her arms outstretched in celebration, in her office after she was elected mayor of San Francisco, at San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco, California, circa 1978. (Photo by Nick Allen/Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images) (Pictorial Parade/Getty Images)