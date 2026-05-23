HP-chemical-evac-in-oc

A Garden Grove resident who was evacuated to the Garden Grove Sports & Recreation Center due to the Chemical Leak (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)
An Orange County Fire Department firefighter instructs a photographer to evacuate from the GKN Aerospace Transparency area (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Evacuation orders were issued for thousands of residents and schools were closed in Garden Grove (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Garden Grove police direct evacuees towards a shelter in Garden Grove (BLAKE FAGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Evacuees arrive at a shelter after a chemical leak from a large storage tank threatened residents in Garden Grove. (BLAKE FAGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Victor Romero, of Stanton, carries his daughter, Victoria, 2, on his shoulders at the evacuation center at Garden Grove (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Leticia Rinker, of Stanton, sits with her dogs and cats, in the back seat of her car after being evacuated (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
California
Climate & Environment