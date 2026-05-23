HP-chemical-evac-in-oc

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A Garden Grove resident who was evacuated to the Garden Grove Sports & Recreation Center due to the Chemical Leak

A Garden Grove resident who was evacuated to the Garden Grove Sports & Recreation Center due to the Chemical Leak   (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

An Orange County Fire Department firefighter instructs a photographer to evacuate from the GKN Aerospace Transparency area

An Orange County Fire Department firefighter instructs a photographer to evacuate from the GKN Aerospace Transparency area  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Evacuation orders were issued for thousands of residents and schools were closed in Garden Grove

Evacuation orders were issued for thousands of residents and schools were closed in Garden Grove  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Garden Grove police direct evacuees towards a shelter in Garden Grove

Garden Grove police direct evacuees towards a shelter in Garden Grove  (BLAKE FAGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

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Evacuees arrive at a shelter after a chemical leak from a large storage tank threatened residents in Garden Grove.

Evacuees arrive at a shelter after a chemical leak from a large storage tank threatened residents in Garden Grove.  (BLAKE FAGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Victor Romero, of Stanton, carries his daughter, Victoria, 2, on his shoulders at the evacuation center at Garden Grove

Victor Romero, of Stanton, carries his daughter, Victoria, 2, on his shoulders at the evacuation center at Garden Grove  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

a woman sits in a car with a dog

Leticia Rinker, of Stanton, sits with her dogs and cats, in the back seat of her car after being evacuated  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

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