California public schools likely to remain closed for rest of school year
California public schools are likely to be closed for the remainder of the school year, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday to anxious parents and educators.
Blake Anderson, left, a freshman, walks with his father Oree Anderson, as school is let out at Hamilton High School in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Students hug as they are let out of school at Hamilton High School in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Students leave John C. Fremont High School in Los Angeles at the end of the school day on Friday, March 13. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times )
LAUSD Supt.Austin Beutner said on Friday that LAUSD schools will be closing. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Jonathan Mitchell, 12, left, and Jason Garcia, 11, 6th graders at Camino Nuevo Charter Academy in Los Angeles, eat corndogs after receiving free box lunches at the Dream Center in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Kevin Melgar, left, and Ricardo Oseguera, employees at Pink’s Hot Dogs, deliver 500 donated hot dogs to the Dream Center in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Karyna Renoj, 11, left, and her mother Pascuala Reno, with free box lunches they received at the Dream Center in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Ricky Ohm, 9, a 3rd grader at Brooklyn Ave. Elementary School in East Los Angeles, receives food to-go from the Dream Center in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Pre-K student Jezis Lamb, 4, looks up as his mom, Cynthia Arenas, 42, receives a free lunch to-go for him at the Dream Center in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
