Sports and fitness in the time of the coronavirus outbreak
Scenes around the Los Angeles area as people seek the outdoors during the coronavirus spread.
Professional dunker and Clemson University track and field athlete Anthony Hamilton Jr. practices his high flying dunking skills over his friend Cameron Blake, 20, both of Los Angeles, at Venice Beach basketball court on Wednesday in Venice. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Skateboarder Sky Brown, 11, at Venice Skate Park on Wednesday in Venice. Brown is set to be Britain’s youngest ever Olympian in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Jayden Breen-Greco of Los Angeles hangs out with some friends at Venice Skate Park on Wednesday in Venice. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
A young skateboarder soaks in the sun while skateboarding at Venice Skate Park on Wednesday in Venice. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
While on vacation with his family Liam Bengtsson, 12, of Fort Worth was at Venice Skate Park on Monday in Venice. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Cody House of Holt, Fla., was at Venice Skate Park on Monday in Venice. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Surfers keep active at Venice beach on Thursday. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
While on vacation Devon Zubka, 22 of Las Vegas and Dhruv Patel, 22, of Louisville play basketball at Venice Beach on Monday in Venice. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
A person walks their dog at sunset as a surfer walks along the shore at Venice beach on Thursday in Venice. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
A jogger runs in the rain at the Rose Bowl Loop on Thursday in Pasadena. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
A woman jogs and a man bikes at Dockweiler State Beach on March 15 in Los Angeles. Dockweiler Beach RV Park will temporarily house individuals who may have been ordered to isolate or quarantine by the Department of Public Health due to the novel coronavirus. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Brian Comstock, 29, of Venice does a handstand at Muscle Beach at Venice beach on Thursday. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
After playing a game of basketball, a group of guys watches as one of their friends dunks at Venice beach on Thursday. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
