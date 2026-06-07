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One couple refuses to close their doors in L.A.’s Fashion District

Leonor Torres assists Diana De Los Santos as she tries on dresses for a Sweet 16 celebration

Leonor Torres assists Diana De Los Santos as she tries on dresses for a Sweet 16 celebration at Galvez Fashion on Dec. 4, 2025. She was the only customer that day. 

By Robert GauthierStaff Photographer 

For the last year, Joel Galvez and Leanor Torres have been in survival mode.

In Los Angeles’ Fashion District, the couple owns shops specializing in dresses for proms, weddings and quinceañeras, that Latin American right of passage celebrating a young girl’s 15th birthday.

Last June, the Fashion District was where the Trump administration carried out its first large-scale immigration raids. The raids set off days of civil unrest and disrupted life throughout the district.

I first photographed the couple not long after the raids. I’ve watched how, month after month, they’ve struggled to keep their businesses afloat. Fearful of being detained or deported, Latino patrons stayed home.

Leonor Torres assists Diana De Los Santos as she tries on dresses for a Sweet 16 celebration

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‘We’re in survival mode’: A year after ICE raids, a couple fight to save their dress shops

In L.A.’s Fashion District, quinceañera shops struggle after ICE raids scared off their Latino clientele.

Once-busy stores were often empty. Customers canceled orders for ball gowns. Other businesses in the quinceañera industry — such as ballrooms and limousine services — received cancellations, too. Leonor debated whether she should start carrying extra identification, even though she is a U.S. citizen.

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Despite the overwhelming financial strain, Joel and Leonor refuse to close their doors. Girls and mothers still visit their stores and, all smiles, find that perfect dress.

Joel Galvez stands in front of his empty store

Joel Galvez stands in front of his empty store weeks after a surge of ICE raids scared customers away, Jan. 21. “Last year there were a lot of people walking around. It was a happy situation,” Joel said. “I’ve never seen downtown like this in 16 years.” 

Joel reviews sales numbers in a spiral notebook.

Joel reviews sales numbers in a spiral notebook. At the top he wrote the date and a prayer: “Dios bendiga este día Domingo 22 de Marzo. Amen!!!” (God bless this day, Sunday, March 22, 2026. Amen!!!) 

Leanor expresses her frustration and fear to her husband Joel in the midst of a very slow day.

Leanor expresses her frustration and fear to her husband Joel in the midst of a very slow day as the couple tries to keep their business afloat in the Fashion District, Dec. 16, 2025. Rent is due soon and they can only afford to make a partial payment. “I don’t want to stress too much,” Leonor said. “Six months without sales. It drains you.” 

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Shoppers stroll past Mimi's Fashion, a dress shop,.

Shoppers stroll past Mimi’s Fashion, a dress shop, in the Fashion District in Los Angeles, March 22.  

Leonor prepares to close up shop at the end of the day, March 22.

Leonor prepares to close up shop at the end of the day, March 22.  

Leonor has an early morning coffee at home before heading to the store.

Leonor has an early morning coffee at home before heading to the store. 

Mimi's Fashion is busy with customers after many slow months as prom season brings people in, March 22.

Mimi’s Fashion is busy with customers after many slow months as prom season brings people in, March 22. 

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Leono, right, assists Kailey Gutierrez of Riverside with a prom dress.

Leono, right, assists Kailey Gutierrez of Riverside with a prom dress. 

Joel and Leonor embrace after having a difficult conversation about their finances

Joel and Leonor embrace after having a difficult conversation about their finances, Dec. 16, 2025. “Right now our goal is to get through January,” said Leonor. “We’re robbing Peter to pay Paul. I don’t know what we’re going to do.” 

Joel pays a temporary employee after tallying the week's receipts, March 22.

Joel pays a temporary employee after tallying the week’s receipts, March 22. 

Joel , center, and Leonor, right, stop for a snack on a slow day with their assistant Cristina on June 4.

Joel , center, and Leonor, right, stop for a snack on a slow day with their assistant Cristina on June 4.  

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Joel, right, heads to his warehouse with an assistant to collect dresses for delivery, Jan. 21.

Joel, right, heads to his warehouse with an assistant to collect dresses for delivery, Jan. 21. 

Leonor and Joel share a light moment at the end of the day in the backyard of their home in Los Angeles

Leonor and Joel share a light moment at the end of the day in the backyard of their home in Los Angeles on May 21. With sales picking up slightly, they’re cautiously optimistic about their future.  

Joel scrambles to load a pile of mannequins into his truck, March 22.

Joel scrambles to load a pile of mannequins into his truck, March 22. He purchased them from another business that recently closed. Despite the recent slowdown, he is looking to expand his businesses.  

Leonor assists Raylene Pena during a busy day at Mimi's Fashion.

Leonor assists Raylene Pena during a busy day at Mimi’s Fashion.  

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Leonor hoists a dress as she closes shop after another slow day of sales, Jan. 21.

Leonor hoists a dress as she closes shop after another slow day of sales, Jan. 21. 

After a good day of sales, Leonor and Joel treat themselves to a meal at Applebee's.

After a good day of sales, Leonor and Joel treat themselves to a meal at Applebee’s. “On bad days, we usually just go home and eat whatever. On good days, it’s Applebee’s,” Leonor said. 

Facing an uncertain future, Joel drives along Maple Avenue.

Facing an uncertain future, Joel drives along Maple Avenue in Los Angeles’ Fashion District, where his once-thriving businesses are fighting economic and social headwinds. 

Leonor Torres rolls the door shut after a slow day.

Leonor Torres rolls the door shut after a slow day. Weeks after the ICE raids in Minneapolis resulting in the shooting death of Renee Good, people stopped coming to the Fashion District again. “There’s a glimpse of hope,” said Leonor. “Then that happens. Now people are scared again.”  

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Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service and was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

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