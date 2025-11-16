Advertisement
Restoring a Palisades mural through the storm

The strongest storm of the season didn’t stop volunteers from gathering Saturday morning to begin restoration of a beloved community mural first painted by Palisades Charter High School students in the early 1980s.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Volunteers help clean the Temescal Canyon Mural, "History of the Palisades," as part of the first step in a months-long restoration project on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, CA. The 552-foot-long mural on Temescal Canyon Road will be completed in the summer of 2026 and is a collaboration between the Temescal Canyon Mural Project and MuralColors. The mural was painted in 1983 by four local students and was completed in 1990. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Volunteers help clean the Temescal Canyon mural called “History of the Palisades,” a 552-foot-long mural on Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades on Saturday.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

By Gavin J. Quinton
 and Myung J. Chun

The mural survived January’s Palisades fire with minor singe marks. But that, combined with decades of sun, salt and air pollution, made the restoration urgent, conservationists said.

“Through all of the devastation, there is something really beautiful about the community coming together to protect this mural, no matter the weather,” said Davida Persaud, chief operating officer of MuralColors, a local art conservator.

“It’s been a long time since everyone first connected around this mural,” Persaud said. “Seeing people come out today really doubles down on that investment in community.”

—Gavin J. Quinton

A man in a raincoat steam cleans a mural showing a Native American and a canoe in the water

Carlos Rogel steam cleans the Temescal Canyon mural. MuralColors, a Los Angeles–based public art conservation firm, is leading the project, with Saturday’s work focusing on washing the mural’s surface — removing dirt, oils, ash and remnants of the old coating — while preserving the original brushstrokes.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

A man in a paint spattered coat holds up hoses in front of a scenic mural.

Artist Roger Reyes with MuralColors helps guide the steam washer hoses during Saturday’s cleaning.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Two artists point at a cleaned part of the mural showing sky and water.

Two of the four artists Katarzyna Kozik, left, and Cathy Salser comment on a cleaned section of the mural showing the original color.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

A man in a rain coat uses a long-handled brush to clean a mural showing Native Americans among trees.

Volunteer Jack White, from Phoenix, helps clean the Temescal Canyon mural, which the artists say depicts the history of the Palisades in four panels, beginning with the story of its Indigenous inhabitants.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

A closeup of a woman's lower body as she uses a long handled brush to clean the mural.

Julia Rutter, who lost her home in the Palisades fire, volunteered to help clean the mural. She said coming out here and helping was “cathartic.”  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Several people in rain coats use long handled brushes to clean a mural

“It’s comforting to see what’s still here in the Palisades, because if everything was gone it would be too hard,” Kozik said. “Through everything, this land is still here, and that’s part of the wonder of this place.”

  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

