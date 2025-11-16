Volunteers help clean the Temescal Canyon mural called “History of the Palisades,” a 552-foot-long mural on Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades on Saturday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Restoring a Palisades mural through the storm The strongest storm of the season didn’t stop volunteers from gathering Saturday morning to begin restoration of a beloved community mural first painted by Palisades Charter High School students in the early 1980s.

The mural survived January’s Palisades fire with minor singe marks. But that, combined with decades of sun, salt and air pollution, made the restoration urgent, conservationists said.

“Through all of the devastation, there is something really beautiful about the community coming together to protect this mural, no matter the weather,” said Davida Persaud, chief operating officer of MuralColors, a local art conservator.

“It’s been a long time since everyone first connected around this mural,” Persaud said. “Seeing people come out today really doubles down on that investment in community.”

—Gavin J. Quinton