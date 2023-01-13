LA Times Today: What is Eric Garcetti’s legacy as former L.A. mayor?

Eric Garcetti entered office in 2013 on a “back-to-basics” platform amid a wave of optimism. Once seen as a rising star within the Democratic Party, his next act as the ambassador to India is far from certain.



L.A. Times reporter Jim Rainey wrote about Garcetti’s time spent leading America’s second largest city.