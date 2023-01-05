LA Times Today: New life planned for mothballed L.A. landmark General Hospital

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

L.A.’s General Hospital has been a cultural landmark for generations. It was once the crown jewel of L.A. County’s medical system, and the iconic backdrop for one of the longest running daytime soap operas.



But for more than a decade now, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital.



L.A. Times senior writer Doug Smith has been following the story.