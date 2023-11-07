Advertisement
VIDEO | 05:59
LA Times Today: A Getty estate sale map turns out to be 14th century treasure — worth $7.5-million
California

It’s a dream come true if you’re on Antiques Roadshow: something you think is special is actually worth a fortune. But one antique dealer found a truly historic item among all the belongings of a famous couple that were being auctioned off.

L.A. Times metro reporter Hannah Fry has written about this incredible discovery.
