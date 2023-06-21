LA Times Today: Grazing goats prevent California wildfires. New salary rules may jeopardize the industry
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Goats are California’s sustainable and economical answer to clearing the dry brush that creates wildfire fuel in the summer months. But a new change in state requirements regarding the compensation for goat herders has their employers concerned they will no longer be able to afford to hire them for the job.
L.A. Times staff writer Grace Toohey explained the changes and broke down the pay difference. She spoke with Lisa McRee.
L.A. Times staff writer Grace Toohey explained the changes and broke down the pay difference. She spoke with Lisa McRee.