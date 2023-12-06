LA Times Today: Curbing your dog’s bad behavior through herding
In developing modern dog breeds, humans have sculpted canines into physical specimens perfectly suited for a wide variety of tasks. Some dogs, like the Border Collie, were bred to herd livestock, like sheep and cattle.
SoCal Herding in Palmdale believes that giving these kinds of herding dogs a safe place to act out their nature is the key to curbing bad behavior.
