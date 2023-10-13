LA Times Today: Boots. Bones. An ID with a familiar face. Hikers who found Julian Sands tell their story
At just over 10,000 feet, Mt. Baldy is the highest peak in Los Angeles County. While it’s familiar to many, conditions at the mountain can quickly turn deadly, especially during the winter months.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Jack Dolan wrote about the hikers who discovered the remains of actor Julian Sands after he went missing on the mountain earlier this year.
They shared some words of caution for those considering making the hike this winter.
