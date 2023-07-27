LA Times Today: California has tried to boost its housing stock. See which states have done better
California’s severe housing shortage has fueled sky high rents and pushed state lawmakers to enact new bills in hopes of trying to fix the housing crisis.
But how does California compare to other states when it comes to new housing construction?
L.A. Times staff writer Terry Castleman wrote about where the Golden State ranks.
