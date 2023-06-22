LA Times Today: A new charge is coming to your electric bill. Will it make California rates more affordable?
Summer’s almost here and you know what that means: higher electricity bills. And now in an effort to make bills more affordable, California will institute a fixed monthly charge according to your household income.
San Diego Union-Tribune energy reporter Rob Nikolewski explained how your electric bill may change.
