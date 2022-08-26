LA Times Today: Inflation Reduction Act is now law. What it will do for Californians

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. It’s a slimmed-down version of the Build Back Better Bill.



The law will make prescription drugs more affordable, fight climate change and tax wealthy corporations.



L.A. Times reporter Jessica Roy discusses what it means for Californians.