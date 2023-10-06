LA Times Today: In Men’s Central Jail, fires are common, smoke alarms are not: Smells ‘like a campfire’
A new L.A. Times investigative report found inmates at Men’s Central Jail are starting campfires in their cells to try and stay warm and heat cold food.
In many instances, the flames go unchecked because some portions of the jail are not required to have smoke detectors. Activists say the conditions are ripe for a disaster.
Keri Blakinger discussed the fire safety concerns with Lisa McRee.
