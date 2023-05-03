LA Times Today: Former California governor joined the exclusive club of famous people with bugs named after them

Scientists often name newly discovered animal and insect species after famous people in order to raise awareness for the creatures. Celebrities like Stephen Colbert and Beyoncé have bugs named after them.



And as L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison writes, a former California politician just joined that exclusive club.



Here’s what Patt says.