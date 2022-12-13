LA Times Today: Takeaways from Karen Bass’ mayoral inauguration and a look ahead

This weekend, Karen Bass was sworn in as mayor of Los Angeles. She is the first woman to hold this office, and the second Black mayor in the city’s history.



L.A. Times reporter Ben Oreskes covered her inauguration and joins me now to talk about the event and what’s in store for Bass’ term.