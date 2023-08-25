LA Times Today: What really happened between Kesha and Dr. Luke
She’s earned two number one albums on Billboard, has had ten top ten singles and her 2009 song “Tik Tok” was the best-selling digital single in history selling over 14 million units.
But Kesha’s career has since taken a detour following a series of legal disputes with her former producer Dr. Luke, who she’s accused of physical, sexual and emotional abuse. He claims defamation and breach of contract.
L.A. Times investigative reporters Harriet Ryan and Matt Hamilton took a deep dive into this story and have the details on what really happened between the pop star and her producer.
