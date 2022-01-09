LA Times Today: Kids are losing interest in organized sports

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Growing up, most kids participated in some type of youth sports like Little League baseball, soccer, or YMCA basketball.



L.A. Times Laura Newberry explains how participation has fallen dramatically and there’s more than one reason for the decline.