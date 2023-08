LA Times Today: The unorthodox quest to find Kristin Smart’s body, the last piece of an enduring mystery

It’s been nearly three-decades since 19-year-old Cal State San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart disappeared over Memorial Day weekend.Longtime suspect Paul Flores was found guilty of her murder, but her body was never located.Now an engineer, a scientist and a professor are using a new technology in hopes of locating the remains. Law enforcement is watching closely to see if their approach could be useful.L.A. Times reporter Richard Winton and environmental engineer Timothy Nelligan joined Lisa McRee with more