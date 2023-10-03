LA Times Today: Newsom taps Laphonza Butler for Feinstein’s Senate seat
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
In the wake of Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein’s death, Governor Gavin Newsom has selected a replacement for her seat. Laphonza Butler, a Democratic strategist who rose to prominence in the labor movement, will be the first LGBTQ+ senator from California.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall joined Lisa McRee to bring more about Butler’s appointment and the controversy surrounding it.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall joined Lisa McRee to bring more about Butler’s appointment and the controversy surrounding it.