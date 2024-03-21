LA Times Today: California effort to crack down on legacy and donor admissions could hit USC, Stanford

USC is known for its Trojan family, with many students following in their parents’ and grandparents’ footsteps by attending that university.



But a renewed effort to crack down on legacy admissions could impact USC and other private California colleges and universities by preventing them from providing some students with financial aid.



L.A. Times education reporter Teresa Watanabe joined Lisa McRee with more.