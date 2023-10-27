LA Times Today: Test scores show L.A. students still struggling to recover from pandemic setbacks
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Vaccination and masking requirements may be a thing of the past, but the effects of the pandemic are still lingering in California schools.
State data shows that students have struggled to catch up after the pandemic, with most California students falling behind in math and reading.
L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume reported on the test scores and what’s being done to improve learning.
State data shows that students have struggled to catch up after the pandemic, with most California students falling behind in math and reading.
L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume reported on the test scores and what’s being done to improve learning.