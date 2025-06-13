Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
protestors hold signs
Protesters walk by Hotel Dena, Hilton Pasadena, AC Hotel Pasadena and the Westin Pasadena, hotels that housed ICE officials, on Thursday.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
California

Here are the ‘No Kings’ demonstration locations in Los Angeles on Saturday

Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff Writer Follow

A week after protests in Los Angeles brought nationwide attention to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids taking place across the Southland, a nationwide “No Kings” demonstration challenging executive overreach is expected to bring thousands of people to the streets on Saturday.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 12, 2025: Protesters carry signs and banners against the immigration raids while protesting on the backside of the Federal Building on Alameda Street on June 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. braces for multiple ‘No Kings’ demonstrations across the city Saturday

At least a dozen groups are planning anti-Trump protests in the Los Angeles area Saturday, following eight days of immigration enforcement demonstrations.

At least a dozen different groups are planning to protest in the Los Angeles area Saturday, following eight consecutive days of downtown demonstrations that have condemned federal operations aimed at chasing down and capturing unauthorized immigrants at their jobs and on city streets.

See the protest locations in L.A. below. The full map is available at the “No Kings” website.

Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Other

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Showing Places

Glendale

Los Angeles County Event
Where: Glendale City Hall
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Accessibility: Mainly flat ground, no stairs or steps
Details: More info here.
Route Details

Pasadena

Pasadena Event
Where: N. Lake Avenue and E. Colorado Boulevard
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Accessibility: Mainly flat ground, no stairs or steps
Details: More info here.
Route Details

Studio City

Studio City Event
Where: Ventura Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Accessibility: Mainly flat ground
Details: More info here.
Route Details

Hollywood

Los Feliz Event
Where: N. Vermont Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Accessibility: Mainly flat ground, no stairs or steps
Details: More info here.
Route Details
Advertisement

Historic Filipinotown

Westside Event
Where: Unidad Park and Community Garden
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Accessibility: No stairs or steps
Details: More info here.
Route Details

Downtown L.A.

Downtown L.A. Event
Where: 200 N. Spring St.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Accessibility: Meets ADA standards
Details: More info here.
Route Details

West Hollywood

Los Angeles County Event
Where: West Hollywood Park
Time: 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Accessibility: Not listed
Details: More info here.
Route Details

Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Event
Where: Beverly Hills Garden Park
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Accessibility: Mainly flat ground
Details: More info here.
Route Details
Advertisement

Pico-Robertson

Event
Where: W. Pico Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Accessibility: Mainly flat ground
Details: More info here.
Route Details

Culver City

Culver City Event
Where: Culver City Hall
Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Accessibility: Mainly flat ground, no stairs or steps
Details: More info here.
Route Details

Santa Monica

Santa Monica Event
Where: Palisades Park
Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Accessibility: Meets ADA standards
Details: More info here.
Route Details

Playa Vista

Playa Vista Event
Where: Lincoln Boulevard and W. Jefferson Boulevard
Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Accessibility: Meets ADA standards
Details: More info here.
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement