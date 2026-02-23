These are L.A.’s worst intersections. Why some might surprise you
-
-
- Share via
- Using traffic volume and accident data, The Times ranked the worst Los Angeles intersections
- Not all of the most problematic intersections were on major thoroughfares
Everyone has a worst traffic choke point in L.A. That part of the commute where everything stops, time seems to stand still and you debate how many red-light cycles it will take to get through the intersection.
It’s places like this you worry about getting into that fender-bender or witness an act road rage that will haunt your nightmares.
The Times decided to find out which are truly the worst crossing in the city, based on city data on traffic volumes and accidents.
James Moore, a traffic engineering expert from USC, reviewed The Times data and offered some analysis, both predictable and surprising.
- The common denominator for the list was clear: Intersection at key traffic points, often near major shopping and business centers as well as freeways. That naturally creates choke points.
- Many of the worst intersection were designed to take a lot traffic. They’ve been optimized for car movement (so pedestrians, buses cyclists come second to moving cars). This is controversial because some feel the city need to prioritize getting solo drivers out of cars and onto mass transit and other alternatives. But most of these intersections lack protected bike and bus lanes.
- As frustrating as the waits at these intersections can be, Moore argues that the city had generally done a adequate job of moving so many cars and is skeptical much more can be done short the type of “congestion pricing” system being tried in New York and European cities.
- Many of these intersections contain “protected” right turn lanes, which Moore said improve flow and reduce conflict among drivers.
One surprise is that not all them were the crossings of major thoroughfares. While those big intersections were represented — PCH and Sunset, Wilshire and Sepuleveda — others included smaller streets.
The reason? Often they marked key choke points just outside of major attractions like Hollywood, downtown L.A. and LAX. Intersection design also plays a role. Poorly laid out crossing can really back up traffic, especially in areas with few alternative route.
1. Highland and Sunset
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Why so bad: For drivers coming from the south, it is the gateway to Hollywood. Or as Moore put it: “Elevated flows likely include tinsel-town tourists.”
Mitigating factors: At least you get a good view of Hollywood High School, a grand example of streamline moderne architecture.
2. Sepulveda and Lincoln
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Why so bad: Both these freeways have long been “short cuts” to LAX, despite decade of evidence they do not save motorists time (it was even a plot point on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Larry: “I need Lincoln approval. I can’t do it on my own.” Cheryl: “GO LINCOLN!!!!”
Mitigating factors: If you are stuck there, look up. It’s considered one of the world’s best plane-watching spots.
3. MLK and Crenshaw
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Why so bad: Next to the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw shopping center. The nexus of two ultra-wide corridors comprising multiple lanes of traffic.
Mitigating factors: That striking art-deco building with its tall spire was once the Broadway department store, for which the surrounding Crenshaw shopping mall was based around.
4. 3rd and Alvarado
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Why so bad: It’s a “high design intersection and MTA bus transit hub, so an elevated share of traffic is transit vehicles,” Moore wrote.
Mitigating factors: Generations of L.A. residents knew the corner as home to St. Vincent Hospital. Earlier this year, officials announced the now-shuttered site would become a homeless services center.
5. El Segundo and Hoover
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Why so bad: This intersection is just south of the infamously jammed 110-105 interchange. El Segundo is a shortcut for northbound 110 drivers trying to get around the traffic.
Mitigating factors: Just north of the intersection is a cute residential neighborhood in Athens on the Hill, with curving streets built around gentle knolls.
6. Los Feliz and Griffith Park
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Why so bad: There is a lot going on here: Traffic getting on and off Interstate 5. The main entrance to Griffith Park. Commuters from Hollywood headed to places like Glendale, Silver Lake and downtown L.A.
Mitigating factors: Driving east, there is a great view of the San Gabriel Mountains. And if you had time, you could park and take a hike.
7. Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Why so bad: Aside from joining two iconic roadways, this intersection is also home to a world-famous surf break, which brings a parking fiasco into the fray.
Mitigating factors: Anyone who has been there knows: This is a beautiful place to be in a traffic jam. And if you want to respite, just direct your car into the Will Rogers State Beach parking lot.
8. Santa Monica and Highland
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Why so bad: Between Hollywood and WeHo, drawing neighborhood crowds and commuters from nearby Melrose Ave and Sunset Blvd.
Mitigating factors: This intersection is the setting for the acclaimed L.A. indie movie “Tangerine.”
9. Fountain and Hyperion
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Why so bad: “T-intersection designed for a continuous right turn off the more trafficked street (Hyperion),” Moore wrote.
Mitigating factors: This marks an important change in the L.A. grid. Fountain, a key east-west corridor through Hollywood and West Hollywood, turns north and becomes Hyperion, which runs north toward Glendale.
10. Crenshaw and 9th
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Why so bad: Crenshaw is a major boulevard in the L.A. basin, beginning at the Pacific Ocean in Rancho Palos Verdes. But it ends somewhat abruptly at Wilshire Boulevard in Hancock Park (compared to Western and Vermont, which reach a few miles north to the Hollywood Hills).
Mitigating factors: Crenshaw dead-ends at one of L.A.’s modern architecture marvels, the marble and steel clad Harbor Building.
11. La Cienega and Centinela
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Why so bad: At one point, planners wanted this stretch of La Cienega to be a freeway. The portion through the Baldwin Hills feels like an expressway. But then you hit the grim Centinela/La Tijera/La Cienega maze, which is a bottleneck getting in and out of LAX.
Mitigating factors: At least you can take a glance at Pann’s, one of L.A.’s most famous example of Googie coffee shop architecture.
12. Vermont and 28th
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Why so bad: Proximity to USC and the infamous 10-110 interchange.
Mitigating factors: It’s a T-intersection, so drivers only need to worry about 2 other directions instead of the usual 3.
13. Wilshire and Sepulveda
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Why so bad: Westwood. Brentwood. UCLA. The 405. The Sepulveda Pass. This intersection is one of L.A.’s busiest crossroads, and you pay for it in commute times.
Mitigating factors: Metro is moving ahead with the Sepulveda Transit Corridor project, which would connect the Westside to the San Fernando Valley in less than 20 minutes. If if ever gets built.
14. Pacific Coast Highway and Channel/Chautauqua
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Why so bad: “3-way T-intersection with movements in all feasible directions,” Moore wrote.
Mitigating factors: The intersection has long been known for its congestion. It was an early beach-side business district with popular shops. Some of those buildings still stand today.